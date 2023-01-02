5 Superfoods to include that will help you burn belly fat

Representational image

Due to the accumulation of excess fat in the stomach, not only does the stomach look very prominent, but the width of the waist also increases. This does not fit any dress properly. Both men and women are troubled by the problem of prolapse of the stomach. Excess of belly fat can also cause many health-related problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, insulin resistance etc. By the way, by adopting some exercise and some healthy eating, you can reduce belly fat in a few months. If we talk about healthy eating, then you must eat some belly fat-burning foods.

Here are five types of foods which can prove to be effective in reducing belly fat and getting a slim waist.

Pulses

If your stomach seems to be more protruding, then consume pulses regularly to make it inside. Pulses are rich in protein and low in calories and fat. The lean protein present in pulses helps in building lean muscles. Boosts Metabolism. Improves overall functions of the body. Whether it is to lose weight or reduce belly fat, only boiled lentils are healthier than spicy fried lentils.

Fruits

According to a report published in Stylecrase, vitamins, dietary fiber, minerals, and antioxidants present in fruits improve digestion. Increase the number of healthy gut microbes. Boost metabolism and help reduce blood pressure. You should consume citrus fruits like lemon, orange, sweet lime, kiwi, grapes, strawberries etc. because they have a lot of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties.

Almonds

Almonds contain healthy fat and protein, due to which the stomach remains full for a long time. For those who are vegetarian, almonds are a great source of nutrients for the fat-burning process. In addition, it is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which increase energy and metabolism.

Extra virgin oil

Extra virgin oil is used by some people for cooking. If you are overweight, eat food cooked in olive oil as it helps in reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol. Increases HDL (good) cholesterol levels. It is considered a better oil for weight loss as well as for keeping the heart healthy.

Eating chia seeds

Chia seeds are consumed by most people to reduce weight because it helps in rapid weight loss. You can add it to smoothies, salads and snacks. It contains a lot of protein and healthy fat. Two tablespoons of chia seeds contain about 10 grams of dietary fiber. Chia seeds are gluten-free, which increases satiety, that is, by making you feel full for a long time. It also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antidiabetic and antioxidant and laxative properties. Consuming chia seeds can reduce your weight.