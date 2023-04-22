5 superfoods that help repair and protect your skin from sun damage

Eating healthy foods can help protect your skin against sun damage in several ways. Sun damage occurs when the skin is exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, which can cause skin aging, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. However, a healthy diet can help protect your skin by providing the nutrients and antioxidants your body needs to repair and protect itself from UV damage.

Here are five superfoods that can help provide sun protection from the inside-out:

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to protect the skin against sun damage. Eating tomatoes regularly can help reduce the risk of sunburn and skin cancer.

Green tea: Green tea is loaded with catechins, another potent antioxidant that can help protect the skin from UV damage. Drinking green tea regularly can help improve the overall health of your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn.

Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help protect the skin from UV damage. Eating dark chocolate in moderation can help improve the health of your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn.

Salmon: Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to help protect the skin from UV damage. Eating salmon regularly can help improve the overall health of your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn.

Carrots: Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient that can help protect the skin from UV damage. Eating carrots regularly can help improve the health of your skin and reduce the risk of sunburn.

