5 signs you may have a weak immune system, here's what to do about it

The job of protecting your body from diseases and fighting diseases is done by the immune system. Many times due to some symptoms, the immune system itself becomes weak or it becomes underactive or overactive, due to which many times by mistake it starts attacking its own body, which is also known as autoimmune disease. Systemic problems can be detected through an allergic reaction or other symptoms. These can also be cured through treatment after being detected. So let's know what are the symptoms of weak immune system.

Symptoms of a weak immune system:

Dry eye

Some immune system diseases also include dry eyes. In this, you will feel as if sand has entered your eyes and you will start seeing blurry blur. In this condition, your immune system dries up the tears that keep your eyes moist.

Depression

Depression can also be a symptom of immune diseases because in this condition your immune system sends inflammatory cells, also known as cytokines, to the brain. These cells do not allow the release of a hormone called serotonin, which makes your mood happy.

Having skin rash

If you have rashes on your skin or are suffering from conditions like eczema etc., then this can also be a symptom of an immune disease. This happens when your immune system becomes overactive. In this situation you may also have psoriasis etc.

Stomach related problems

If you get to see problems related to stomach or digestion such as gas or flatulence or weight loss without any reason, then it can be a symptom of Crohn's disease or celiac disease, which is caused by the immune system itself. gets it.

Cold hands

If your hands and feet are always cold, then it can also be an autoimmune disease. In such a situation, the blood flow reaches the organs like your hands and feet at a slow rate, due to which the hands and feet remain cold.