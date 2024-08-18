Twitter
5 signs, symptoms of Rheumatoid arthritis

Here are five common signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis to be aware of.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder primarily affecting joints. Unlike the wear-and-tear damage of osteoarthritis, RA is an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for managing symptoms and preventing long-term damage. Here are five common signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis to be aware of:

1. Joint Pain and Stiffness

One of the hallmark symptoms of RA is persistent pain and stiffness in the joints, especially in the morning or after periods of inactivity. This stiffness can last for over an hour, affecting movement and daily activities. The pain often begins in smaller joints, like those in the hands and feet, before spreading to larger joints.

2. Swelling and Tenderness

Inflamed joints in RA can become swollen and tender to the touch. The swelling is caused by the thickening of the synovial lining in the joints, leading to a sensation of warmth. This tenderness typically occurs symmetrically, meaning if one wrist is affected, the other may be too.

3. Fatigue

Fatigue is a common but often overlooked symptom of RA. Chronic inflammation in the body can cause a constant feeling of tiredness, even after adequate rest. This fatigue can interfere with daily life, affecting work, physical activity, and mental well-being.

4. Joint Deformities

Over time, RA can cause joint deformities, such as crooked fingers or wrists. This happens when prolonged inflammation damages the cartilage and bone, leading to loss of joint function. Without proper treatment, deformities can become permanent.

5. Systemic Symptoms

Rheumatoid arthritis is not limited to joints; it can also affect other parts of the body. Systemic symptoms like low-grade fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss may occur. In severe cases, RA can impact the heart, lungs, and blood vessels.

