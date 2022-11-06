5 proven nutritional benefits of khichdi

Benefits of khichdi

Many people like to eat khichdi and many people do not like it, but knowing its benefits, you will definitely like to eat it. You can make it more nutritious by adding vegetables according to your choice in khichdi. Not only this, but if you want to look fit and slim, then you can include khichdi in your diet. Weight can be easily reduced by consuming khichdi. Especially if your stomach is coming out or fat has accumulated around the waist, then you can lose weight by including khichdi in your diet.

Here are the 5 amazing health benefits of including khichdi in your diet.

Diabetes: 5 breakfast to maintain blood sugar level

1. Weight loss: If you are troubled by the problem of obesity and want to lose weight, especially those people who do desk jobs, they have to work sitting in one place for many hours. It can be beneficial for them to consume khichdi.

2. Sugar Control: Consumption of khichdi is beneficial for diabetic patients. Sugar can be easily controlled by including khichdi in the diet. Sugar can be controlled by consuming khichdi at one time every day.

3. Loose Motion: In the summer season, many people find it difficult to digest heavy food. Due to which sometimes stomach upset can also occur. Moong dal khichdi can be very beneficial for such people.

4. Digestion: Khichdi is considered very beneficial for digestion. People who often have an upset stomach should include moong dal khichdi in their diet. Moong dal khichdi is light which is easily digested. It can also give relief to the problem of stomach gas and constipation.

5. Good source of protein: We all know that protein is essential for health and that is why we consume protein-rich foods. But it is not necessary that every component of protein is present in all types of food items. In this sense, consuming khichdi is beneficial for health, because rice and lentils together make a better combination of protein. Although protein is found in abundance in lentils, it has less protein component called lysine. On the other hand, rice lacks sulfur-based protein. But it happens in pulses. In this way, these two complement each other and this gives you all the components of protein that your body needs.