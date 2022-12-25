Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

5 possible reasons why you missed your periods

It is not necessary that every time period is missed only because of pregnancy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

5 possible reasons why you missed your periods
Representational image

No matter how many problems women face when periods come, but their tension increases manifold when periods do not come. However, the first reason that comes to mind for missed periods is pregnancy. But it is not necessary that every time period is missed only because of pregnancy.

Are you taking the pills?

If you are married and taking birth control pills to avoid pregnancy, then periods can also be irregular due to this. Even if you take extended-cycle birth control pills, your period date may be pushed back. There are many different methods of birth control, if you are adopting any of these then due to this the periods of women can become late or irregular.

Stress- If you are facing excessive stress for some reason, then it affects your hormones badly, due to which the gap between 2 periods can increase. The hypothalamus, part of our brain, works to regulate our periods. Stress has a negative effect on the hypothalamus. Due to this, the body weight of women also starts increasing rapidly.

PCOD and PCOS- Due to the problem of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD), there is also a problem of missing periods. Additional follicles are formed at this time, due to which the normal process of periods becomes longer.

Get diabetes or thyroid checked- Diabetes or thyroid disease can also be the reason for missing or late arrival of periods. Due to thyroid, your periods also come in very light or less quantities. While sometimes it can be excessive or even irregular. Even due to this disease, your periods may stop for several months and this situation is called amenorrhea.

Are you nearing 50?

Menopause is a condition that comes in the life of every woman. In this situation, women start to stop getting periods. Due to this, there are very rapid hormonal changes in their body. Generally, women start facing the symptoms of menopause after the age of 45. While some women stop having periods before the age of 45. This is also a kind of problem for which you should see a doctor. This problem can be related to premature menopause or premature ovarian failure.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
Who was Amou Haji? 'World's dirtiest man' who passed away after first bath in decades
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.