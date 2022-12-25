5 possible reasons why you missed your periods

Representational image

No matter how many problems women face when periods come, but their tension increases manifold when periods do not come. However, the first reason that comes to mind for missed periods is pregnancy. But it is not necessary that every time period is missed only because of pregnancy.

Are you taking the pills?

If you are married and taking birth control pills to avoid pregnancy, then periods can also be irregular due to this. Even if you take extended-cycle birth control pills, your period date may be pushed back. There are many different methods of birth control, if you are adopting any of these then due to this the periods of women can become late or irregular.

Stress- If you are facing excessive stress for some reason, then it affects your hormones badly, due to which the gap between 2 periods can increase. The hypothalamus, part of our brain, works to regulate our periods. Stress has a negative effect on the hypothalamus. Due to this, the body weight of women also starts increasing rapidly.

PCOD and PCOS- Due to the problem of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD), there is also a problem of missing periods. Additional follicles are formed at this time, due to which the normal process of periods becomes longer.

Get diabetes or thyroid checked- Diabetes or thyroid disease can also be the reason for missing or late arrival of periods. Due to thyroid, your periods also come in very light or less quantities. While sometimes it can be excessive or even irregular. Even due to this disease, your periods may stop for several months and this situation is called amenorrhea.

Are you nearing 50?

Menopause is a condition that comes in the life of every woman. In this situation, women start to stop getting periods. Due to this, there are very rapid hormonal changes in their body. Generally, women start facing the symptoms of menopause after the age of 45. While some women stop having periods before the age of 45. This is also a kind of problem for which you should see a doctor. This problem can be related to premature menopause or premature ovarian failure.