Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

5 nutritious breakfast options to kickstart your morning

Here we have come up with 5 breakfast recipes which are not only delicious but also very easy to make and that too without any hassle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

5 nutritious breakfast options to kickstart your morning
Photo: Pexels

Just like a light, nutritious and healthy dinner ensures that your digestive health is in good shape, similarly, a healthy and feeling breakfast has the potential to provide a great start to the day. It provides energy to your body to last throughout the day. Indian cuisine is not only full of delicious regional dishes but is also very popular in terms of nutritious and healthy dishes. From the popular upma, uttapam and idli of South India to the famous poha, paratha and chilla of North India, there are plenty of healthy Indian recipes that can make your mornings more fun than ever. Because even if you are short of time, you can prepare a filling tasty meal first thing in the morning in just a few minutes.

Here we have come up with 5 recipes which are not only delicious but also very easy to make and that too without any hassle. 

Winter skincare: 5 benefits of using almond oil

1. Poha- So, let's start with everyone's favorite Poha recipe. It is light to eat, feeling and easy to make. Poha is a popular breakfast which is eaten almost everywhere in the country. The best thing about it is that it can be made in many ways. Kanda Poha, Soya Poha, Indori Poha, and Nagpur Tehri Poha are some examples.

2. Moong Dal Chila- Mainly moong dal is widely used in many Indian dishes in Indian households. One such dish is Moong Dal Chilla. You can also add cottage cheese to this recipe to increase the nutrients and make it even more protein-rich.

3. Idli- Idli is light, nutritious and filling, hence it is a popular breakfast food to start the day. Pair the idlis with coconut chutney, and sambar - and you've got a delicious breakfast in no time. Click here for the recipe for Idli, Sambar and Coconut Chutney. Note: To save time, you can also make idli batter and sambar a day before breakfast.

4. Mix Veg Paratha- This Vegetable Paratha recipe will surely give you a balance of nutrition and taste! Pair it with curd, chutney or pickle and enjoy a nutritious breakfast in no time. View the recipe here.

5. Ugni- Uggani is also known as Vagni, Bugni or Burugula Upma and is one of the easiest things to make. To make healthy and tasty Uggani, you will need puffed rice, a bowl of water, roasted chana dal along with spicy spices. Mix it with buttermilk and filter coffee

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.