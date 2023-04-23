5 morning alkaline drinks that help shed extra weight

We sometimes feel a bit achy all over when we wake up in the morning. It is because our bodies are naturally acidic early in the morning as it has been cleansing themselves all through the night. However, when we consume alkaline drinks, it would lower our body’s acidity and we would start to feel better and good.

Alkaline drinks are becoming increasingly popular due to their potential health benefits, including aiding in weight loss.

Here are 5 morning alkaline drinks that may help with weight loss:

Lemon Water: Lemon water is an excellent way to start your day. Simply squeeze a fresh lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it first thing in the morning. Lemon is a natural detoxifier that helps to flush out toxins from your body. It also aids in digestion and boosts your metabolism.

Green Smoothie: A green smoothie is a great way to get in some essential nutrients first thing in the morning. You can blend together a handful of greens like spinach, kale or chard with some fruit like a banana or apple, and some almond milk. This smoothie is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help you to lose weight and improve your health.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is known to be an effective weight loss aid. You can mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water and drink it in the morning. Apple cider vinegar helps to regulate blood sugar levels, suppresses appetite and increases the feeling of fullness.

Ginger Tea: Ginger tea is an excellent anti-inflammatory drink that helps to reduce inflammation in the body. You can steep some ginger in boiling water for 5-10 minutes and then strain the mixture. Ginger tea is known to reduce inflammation and aid in digestion, which can lead to weight loss.

Turmeric Tea: Turmeric tea is another excellent anti-inflammatory drink that can help to reduce inflammation in the body. You can steep some turmeric in boiling water for 5-10 minutes and then strain the mixture. Turmeric tea is known to improve digestion, reduce inflammation and aid in weight loss.

