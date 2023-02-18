Search icon
5 medical conditions that cause body odor, tips to get rid of it

body odor can also be a symptom of an underlying medical condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

5 medical conditions that cause body odor, tips to get rid of it
Representational image

Body odor is the unpleasant smell that can emanate from a person's body due to the bacteria that break down the sweat and other organic compounds produced by the body. The sweat glands in our body produce a type of sweat that doesn't have any odor.  Body odor is a natural and normal phenomenon that results from the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin. However, in some cases, body odor can also be a symptom of an underlying medical condition. 

Also read: How to keep body odour at bay this summer season

There are several medical conditions that can cause body odor, including:

Hyperhidrosis: This condition causes excessive sweating and can result in strong body odor. It can be managed with antiperspirants, medications, or even surgery in severe cases.

Diabetes: High levels of glucose in the blood can cause a sweet or fruity odor in the breath, urine, and sweat of people with diabetes. Keeping blood glucose levels under control can help reduce body odor.

Kidney or liver disease: When the kidneys or liver are not functioning properly, toxins can build up in the body and cause a foul odor in breath and sweat. Treating the underlying condition can help manage the odor.

Trimethylaminuria: This is a rare genetic disorder that causes a fishy odor in breath, urine, and sweat due to the body's inability to break down a certain compound. It can be managed with dietary changes and medications

Certain medications: Some medications, such as antibiotics or antidepressants, can cause body odor as a side effect. Switching to a different medication or adjusting the dosage can help alleviate the odor.

Here are some tips to help manage body odor:

Shower regularly: Taking a shower with soap and water can help remove bacteria and sweat from the skin, reducing body odor.

Wear breathable clothing: Choosing natural fibers like cotton or linen can help reduce sweating and allow air to circulate around the body, reducing body odor.

Use antiperspirant or deodorant: Antiperspirants can help reduce sweating, while deodorants can help mask the odor.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins from the body, reducing body odor.

Watch your diet: Certain foods, such as garlic or onions, can cause strong body odor. Avoiding these foods or minimizing their consumption can help reduce the odor.

