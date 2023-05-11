5 lifestyle changes to control excessive farting

Even though farting is embarrassing, it is a fact that cannot be denied and should not be silenced. Although excessive flatulence in a day is undoubtedly cause for concern, it is a physiological occurrence that occurs as naturally as peeing or pooping.

Excessive farting can be uncomfortable and embarrassing, but fortunately, there are several natural ways to manage it. Here are some tips:

Watch what you eat: Certain foods are known to increase flatulence, such as beans, broccoli, cabbage, onions, and dairy products. Try to avoid these foods or reduce your intake of them to see if it helps reduce your farting.

Chew your food thoroughly: Swallowing air while eating can contribute to excessive farting. Take your time and chew your food thoroughly to reduce the amount of air you swallow.

Drink plenty of water: Drinking enough water can help flush out the digestive system and prevent constipation, which can lead to excessive gas.

Exercise regularly: Exercise can help keep your digestive system moving and reduce bloating and gas. Even just a 30-minute walk each day can make a difference.

Try herbal remedies: Some herbs, such as peppermint, ginger, and chamomile, are known to help soothe the digestive system and reduce flatulence.