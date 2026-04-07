5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health

Kalmegh, also known as 'Mahatikta' in Ayurveda, is a powerful bitter herb prized for its medicinal properties, especially for liver health. Rooted in the 5,000-year-old Indian system of medicine, Ayurveda focuses on balancing the mind, body, and spirit using natural therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle changes to regulate the three doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Despite its extreme bitterness, Kalmegh’s leaves and stems are widely used to support liver function and promote overall well-being.