5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health

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HEALTH
Kalmegh, or Mahatikta, is a bitter Ayurvedic herb that detoxifies the liver, supports digestion, balances Pitta dosha and boosts overall wellness. Best taken on an empty stomach or as tablets under supervision.