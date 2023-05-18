5 interesting and healthy ways to incorporate walnuts in your diet

Walnuts are a treasure trove of great nutrients and contain more antioxidants than any other nut. Regular consumption of walnuts, which are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein, magnesium, and folate, is associated with improved cardiovascular health and lower risks for depression, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, stroke, and other brain illnesses.

There are many ways to incorporate walnuts in out daily dirt. So, let's dive into a world of nutty goodness and discover the secrets of walnut-powered weight loss.

Walnut with Yogurt: By combining walnuts and yoghurt, you can include walnuts in your diet for weight loss. A handful of walnuts can improve the flavour, texture, and nutritional content of your yoghurt bowl, whether you favour Greek yoghurt or plant-based substitutes like almond or coconut yoghurt. Creamy yoghurt and crunchy walnuts make for a filling and nutrient-dense breakfast or snack alternative.

Low Calorie Walnut Cake: By including walnuts into your baking recipes, you may satisfy your sweet taste without jeopardising your attempts to lose weight. To add a delicious crunch and raise the nutritious content of bread, muffins, cookies and other baked goods, chopped walnuts can be used. Use whole grain flours, natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, and less added sugar and fat overall when baking to make a better choice.

Roasted Walnut Trail Mix: ​Roasted walnuts and other nutritious ingredients can be combined to make a tasty and energising trail mix. Walnuts gain an appealing crunch and flavour from roasting. For a natural sweetness, combine roasted walnuts with a range of dried fruits like cranberries, apricots, or goji berries. For more texture, include some high-fiber options like air-popped popcorn, whole-grain cereal, or roasted chickpeas. An excellent on-the-go snack that satisfies your desires and offers a balance of nutrition is homemade trail mix.

Walnut Salad:​ Walnuts are a wonderful addition to salads because they give them a delicious crunch and nutty flavour. Throw a few chopped walnuts into your preferred green salad or try mixing spinach and walnuts. To add a special touch and improve the flavour of your salad, try toasting the walnuts first. Always use a mild dressing and choose vinaigrettes that are minimal in harmful fats and added sugars.

Walnut and Dark Chocolate Energy Balls: Make walnut and dark chocolate energy balls to satisfy your sweet taste while maintaining your weight loss objectives. These small delights can be eaten as a healthy dessert or as a snack because they are filled with nutrient-dense ingredients. Walnuts, dates, a few dark chocolate chips, a tablespoon of cocoa powder, and a dash of sea salt should all be combined in a food processor. The ingredients should be pulsed until they resemble sticky dough. Make little balls out of the mixture and place in the fridge for about 30 minutes to solidify. The combination of good fats, fibre, and natural sweetness in these energy balls makes them a guilt-free choice for a rapid energy boost and a satisfying treat.

