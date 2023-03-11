Search icon
5 incredible health benefits of pumpkin seed

If you know the benefits of pumpkin seeds, instead of throwing them away, you will also include them in your diet. They are very beneficial for health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

Healthy Seeds: Pumpkin which is green from the outside and yellow from the inside is called Sitaphal and for some it is Kasiram. Whatever may be the name, considering its benefits, it is definitely included in the diet. But, do you know that not only pumpkin but its seeds are also beneficial for health? Actually, Pumpkin Seeds are rich in antioxidants. Many nutrients are also found in them which are good for health, such as magnesium, zinc, iron etc. Know what are the health benefits of eating these seeds and how they can be consumed.

Benefits of eating pumpkin seeds

Beneficial in blood sugar

Pumpkin seeds prove beneficial in blood sugar. Many such anti-oxidants are found in these seeds which act like insulin action mediators or insulin sensitizers. In such a situation, patients with diabetes can eat pumpkin seeds as snacks.

Keep good mental health

Being rich in zinc, pumpkin seeds also prove to be very beneficial for the brain. Brain function improves on eating them and at the same time, many other parts of the body get benefit.

Good for the heart

Consumption of these seeds is also good for the heart. Pumpkin seeds contain many anti-oxidants including fats and fiber which are especially good for heart health. Pumpkin seeds contain monosaturated fatty acids which are also effective in reducing bad cholesterol and also increase good cholesterol in the body.

Relieve joint pain

Being rich in anti-inflammatory properties, pumpkin seeds can help in reducing the pain of arthritis. Consumption of these seeds can reduce joint pain. Also, the joints can be massaged with pumpkin seed oil.

