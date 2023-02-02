5 home remedies to get relief from severe headache

Representational image

Many times we complain of severe headaches due to sunlight, heat, noise etc. due to which we start feeling uncomfortable in the daily routine. We usually take disprin or any painkiller to get rid of the pain quickly. Even though we get relief from pain by consuming them, excessive use of painkillers can harm our health in many ways. We have the option of home remedies to overcome the pain. Not only do they provide relief from pain without harming health, but they can also be made easily at home.

Know which home remedies to adopt to get rid of headaches.

1. Tulsi

If you are having a severe headache, you can get relief from it with the help of basil leaves. Whenever you have a headache, keep some basil leaves in a cup of water and boil them like tea. Add honey to it and consume it. You will feel the difference in no time.

2. Clove

Clove is also beneficial in reducing headaches. You heat some clove buds on the pan and tie these hot clove buds in a handkerchief. Now keep smelling this pot for some time. Doing this will give relief headaches.

3. water

Many times there is a complaint of headache due to lack of water in the body. In such a situation, keep the body hydrated and consume plenty of water.

4. Acupressure

Headaches can also be relieved with the help of acupressure. Take both your palms in front and with one hand massage the place between the thumb and index finger of the other hand with a light hand. Do this for 5 minutes. You will feel relief from pain.

5. Black Pepper and Mint

You can also get rid of headaches by consuming black pepper and mint tea. If desired, drink some mint leaves and black peppercorns in black tea.