5 home remedies for instant sciatica pain relief from cold weather

Experts say that in sciatica there is a sharp tingling in the feet and numbness in the toes and fingers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

Representational image

Sciatica is a common, but very serious problem. Actually, if there is swelling in any one of the nerves related to the waist, then there is unbearable pain in the whole leg, which is called sciatica. This problem is common in people above 50 years of age. Apart from this, this problem is mostly seen in people who work hard or lift heavy weights. Experts say that in sciatica there is a sharp tingling in the feet and numbness in the toes and fingers. Sometimes it seems as if the leg becomes completely lifeless, that is, there is no life left in it. If this problem continues to increase, then it starts affecting the internal nerves of the body as well. That's why there is a need to identify the symptoms of sciatica in time and get the right treatment so that the disease does not take a serious form.

Symptoms of sciatica pain

According to Stylecrase, the pain of sciatica remains in the waist, hips, and legs. In this, there is tingling from the waist to the feet.

Here are some home remedies that help in reducing the pain of sciatica from extreme cold weather:

Treat with garlic milk- Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties which help in reducing the inflammation of the sciatic nerve. To use it, mix ground garlic in milk and water and boil it, add some honey to taste when it becomes lukewarm. You can consume it twice a day.

Ginger- Due to the pain-relieving properties of ginger, it helps in removing the problem of sciatica. To use it, mix ginger oil and olive oil and massage it on the painful area.

Turmeric- Turmeric helps in healing the injury or problems in the sciatic nerve. To use it, prepare a paste by mixing sesame oil with turmeric and massaging with this paste.

Celery juice- Vitamins C and E are found in celery, which proves to be helpful in the problem of sciatica. To use it, prepare juice by adding celery and honey to water. You can consume this juice twice a day.

Aloe vera- Aloe vera juice provides relief in sciatica and also helps in reducing inflammation. You can also use aloe vera gel in the painful place, using it can reduce your pain.

