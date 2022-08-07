5 herbs that boost your happy hormones, balance emotions

File Photo

Indian cuisine is filled with herbs and spices which not only add great flavour but also amazing fragrance to our food. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in herbs and spices make them perfect for using for medicinal and culinary purposes.

From acting as stress relievers to boosting happy hormones, Indian spices can add loads to your daily dose of happiness.

READ | Monkeypox: How sexual behaviour can affect chances of infection? Here's what experts say

Here are some herbs and spices that can improve your health and encourage you to feel happy

Tulsi

Popularly known as holy basil – tulsi is a sattvic herb which can boost your mood. The herb has the ability to calm your brain and help you cope better to stress.

Drinking tulsi tea in the morning can have an energising effect on you. If you don’t like tea, you can chew the leaves on empty stomach to get its benefits.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a kitchen spice that is commonly found in almost every Indian household. The cooling potency in this herb is the main reason for its extensive use in Ayurveda. Its stress relieving properties can boost your happy hormones. You can add fenugreek in your tea or to your rotis.

Chamomile

Chamomile is known to ease disturbed sleep cycles. The strong calming action in this Ayurvedic herb act as great stress relievers. The anti-inflammatory action of chamomile tea can also help you.

Triphala

Triphala powder or tablet is an Ayurvedic medicine which improves your gut health. It treats constipation and other digestive issues while activating your happy hormones.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another spice which can be extremely beneficial for your health. Its sweet and spicy aroma relaxes the brain and boost concentration. It is known to be a mood lifter as well.

READ | Keto diet: Is a low carb, high fat ketogenic diet ideal for everyone to lose weight?

Ashwagandha

Most people added Ashwagandha to their kadha during Covid-19. The spice has a calming effect on the mind. It helps to destress and uplifts your mood.

You can take Ashwagandha tablets that are readily available in markets. You can also consume Ashwagandha in the form of powder.