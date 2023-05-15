Search icon
5 healthy sweet alternatives of refined sugar to manage diabetes, belly fat, unhealthy weight

Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Nowadays, most people who eat a balanced, healthy diet want to completely reduce their sugar intake. However, maintaining a healthy blood sugar level is essential to avoid developing other health problems.
Well, some on a rigorous diet don't even eat any sugar. But consuming sugar—possibly not in the form of refined sugar, but rather in the form of fructose sugar and other sugars—is crucial for maintaining a healthy body.

Here are some healthy alternatives to refined sugar that will satisfy your sugar cravings without the fear of gaining unhealthy weight.

Dates

Nothing satiates your sweet tooth like this nutrition rich, cooling & energizing Date fruit. They are rich in Iron, fibre, Potassium, Copper, Magnesium, Vitamin B6 making it wonderful for people with anemia, fatigue & constipation.

Raisins

Rich in antioxidants, Iron, Calcium and boron- raisins prove to be a wonderful aid for people suffering from excessive thirst, acidity, fatigue, mouth dryness, etc.

Sesame chiki/laddoos

Sesame is best for hairfall, skin, anemia, bones, grey hair, hormonal balance, scanty periods and belly fat.

Having sesame chiki/ladoo in moderation prepared with sesame, ghee & jaggery is best for all.

Dark Chocolate

Raw Cacao is one of the best sources of antioxidants that is not just good for heart & hormones but also for your skin & hair.

Figs

They are rich in both calcium & potassium which makes them good choice for people with bone and hair issues. Also provides energy and can be had by diabetics.

