5 healthy reasons to eat green cabbage

Vegetables are considered very beneficial for health and cabbage is one of those vegetables. Cabbage is used in making vegetables to garnish many dishes. Cabbage is available in many colours. Today we are telling you about green cabbage. The scientific name of cabbage is Brassica oleracea. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties found in cabbage can help in protecting the body from many problems. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients. Digestion can be kept better by consuming cabbage. Not only this, but it is also helpful in reducing weight.

Benefits of eating cabbage:

1. Immunity

Vitamin C is found in cabbage. Vitamin C is considered helpful in strengthening immunity. In fact, strong immunity can help protect the body from many seasonal infections.

2. Digestion

If you are troubled by the problem of digestion, then include cabbage in the diet. Along with taste, it is also considered good for digestion. Cabbage contains fiber, anthocyanin, and polyphenols, which can help in keeping the digestion process better.

3. Weight Loss

The properties of vitamins, minerals and fiber are found in cabbage, which can work to protect against frequent hunger. Weight can be controlled by including cabbage in the diet.

4. Heart

The anthocyanin polyphenols in cabbage have antioxidant activity, which may help keep the heart healthy by reducing cardiac oxidative stress.

5. Diabetes

Cabbage is beneficial for diabetes patients. Let us tell you that the antihyperglycemic effect present in cabbage extract, which can work to improve glucose tolerance and increase insulin levels.