Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

5 healthy reasons to eat green cabbage

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties found in cabbage can help in protecting the body from many problems.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

5 healthy reasons to eat green cabbage
cabbage, benefits of cabbage, green cabbage,

Vegetables are considered very beneficial for health and cabbage is one of those vegetables. Cabbage is used in making vegetables to garnish many dishes. Cabbage is available in many colours. Today we are telling you about green cabbage. The scientific name of cabbage is Brassica oleracea. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties found in cabbage can help in protecting the body from many problems. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients. Digestion can be kept better by consuming cabbage. Not only this, but it is also helpful in reducing weight.

Also read: Tips for a healthy and easy transition to a vegan diet

Benefits of eating cabbage:

1. Immunity

Vitamin C is found in cabbage. Vitamin C is considered helpful in strengthening immunity. In fact, strong immunity can help protect the body from many seasonal infections.

2. Digestion

If you are troubled by the problem of digestion, then include cabbage in the diet. Along with taste, it is also considered good for digestion. Cabbage contains fiber, anthocyanin, and polyphenols, which can help in keeping the digestion process better.

3. Weight Loss

The properties of vitamins, minerals and fiber are found in cabbage, which can work to protect against frequent hunger. Weight can be controlled by including cabbage in the diet.

4. Heart

The anthocyanin polyphenols in cabbage have antioxidant activity, which may help keep the heart healthy by reducing cardiac oxidative stress.

5. Diabetes

Cabbage is beneficial for diabetes patients. Let us tell you that the antihyperglycemic effect present in cabbage extract, which can work to improve glucose tolerance and increase insulin levels.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.