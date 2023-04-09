5 healthy fruits that should be a part of your daily diet in summer season

Summer fruits and their benefits can save you from many problems in summer. Mango, watermelon, orange, melon, vine and other seasonal fruits available in summer keep you fit from inside. We should eat fruits according to the season, because these seasonal fruits contain more nutrients and minerals than the diet you consume.

One of the special benefits of fruits eaten in summer is that they fulfill the lack of water in the body. Lack of water in the body itself is a health problem which can lead to many health problems later on. Today, in this article, you will get information about the fruits eaten in the summer season and their benefits.

There are many healthy fruits that you can consume in the summer season. Here are five of them:

Watermelon: Watermelon is a refreshing and hydrating fruit that is perfect for summer. It is rich in vitamins A, C, and B6, and also contains potassium and lycopene, which can help protect against sun damage.

Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are high in antioxidants and fiber, which can help to lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases.

Mangoes: Mangoes are a delicious and nutritious fruit that are packed with vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and potassium. They can also help to lower cholesterol levels and improve digestion.

Pineapple: Pineapple is a tropical fruit that is high in vitamin C, manganese, and bromelain, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

Papaya: Papaya is a sweet and juicy fruit that is high in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and fiber. It can also help to improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

These fruits are not only delicious but also healthy, and can help to keep you hydrated, energized, and healthy throughout the summer season.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: 5 food items to help control blood sugar level