5 healthy beverages to keep you warm this winter

The best way to stay warm in winter is by snuggling up in the comfort of a hot drink. Winters is the time to enjoy warm and comforting drinks as winter has set in India and consuming some healthy and Ayurvedic drinks can be very beneficial to keep the body warm or avoid diseases. Here's a list that will make you crave your favorite winter drinks instantly if you haven't started enjoying them yet. Here are 5 such drinks that you must include in your winter diet.

1) Coffee/Kashmiri Tea

A winter drink made by boiling Kashmiri green tea leaves in water with whole spices, crunchy nuts, dry fruits and saffron, Kahwa is a blend of spice and nutrition. The spicy flavors will not only keep you warm from the inside keeping you cozy in winter but they are also loaded with nutritional benefits and boost immunity.

2) Masala Chai

Nothing compares to aromatic and flavored kulhad wali masala chai. A cold winter day will be easier to handle if you have this elixir. However, the variations of homemade masala chai are incredible!

3) Noon Tea

Noon Chai is another drink that is served only with Kashmiri food. The pink drink, also known as Gulab Chai, is known to keep the body warm. It is made with milk and nuts and has a velvety texture and nutty flavor that will delight your taste buds. The tea leaves used in Kashmir's speciality Noon Chai are grown in Kashmiri tea gardens!

4) Chocolate Milk

The list of winter drinks is not complete without hot chocolate. Hot chocolate, made from cocoa, cinnamon and milk, is a combination that is a chocolate lover's dream. It tastes best when it is very hot. It tastes great with whipped cream or some marshmallows.

5) Almond milk

Almond milk is made with the flavor of almonds. It is a favorite household drink in India and a soothing winter brew. It is often spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon to enhance its flavor. If you don't like spice, then traditional almond milk sweetened with sugar is enough to keep you warm.