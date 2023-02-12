Search icon
5 healthy bedtime snacks for people with lungs disease

Here are five healthy bedtime snacks that may be beneficial for people with lung diseases. .

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

5 healthy bedtime snacks for people with lungs disease
Representational image

It's important to note that everyone's nutritional needs are different, and some people may need to avoid certain foods due to their lung condition or other health concerns. It's always best to consult with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian before making any changes to your diet.

Here are five healthy bedtime snacks that may be beneficial for people with lung diseases:

Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is a good source of protein, which can help you feel full and satisfied throughout the night. It also contains probiotics that can aid in digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome.

Bananas: Bananas are a rich source of potassium and magnesium, two minerals that can help you sleep better and reduce muscle cramps. They're also easy to digest and make a great, healthy snack before bed.

Almonds: Almonds are high in magnesium and healthy fats, which can help you sleep better and provide energy throughout the night. Almonds are also a good source of protein, making them a filling and nutritious snack.

Cherries: Cherries contain natural melatonin, which is a hormone that regulates sleep. Eating cherries before bed may help you sleep better and get more restful sleep.

Popcorn: Popcorn is a low-calorie, whole-grain snack that can provide complex carbohydrates and fiber, which can help you sleep better. Just be sure to avoid adding too much salt or butter, which can lead to water retention and disrupt your sleep.

 

