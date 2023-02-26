Search icon
5 health benefits of licorice root extract as per Ayurveda

Licorise works as a panacea in the treatment of many diseases by pacifying all three doshas, cough and bile.

Feb 26, 2023

5 health benefits of licorice root extract as per Ayurveda
Representational image

Till now licorice was known only to cure cough, but know here about its other benefits. Licorice, sweet in taste, is rich in the properties of calcium, glycyrrhizic acid, anti-oxidant, antibiotic, protein and fat. It is being used for centuries for the treatment of eye diseases, mouth diseases, throat diseases, asthma, heart diseases, and wounds. This thing works as a panacea in the treatment of many diseases by pacifying all three doshas, cough and bile.

Here are the benefits of using licorice as per Ayurveda:

licorice for eye disease

Eye diseases can be cured by washing the eyes with licorice decoction. Mixing equal quantity of fennel powder in Mulethi powder and eating one spoon in the evening ends the burning sensation in the eyes and also increases the eyesight. Grind licorice in water and soak a cotton swab in it and tie it on the eyes to remove redness around the eyes.

Licorice for ear and nose ailments

Licorice is also beneficial in ear and nose diseases. Putting milk cooked with licorice and dry grapes in the ear is beneficial in ear diseases. Mixing six small cardamoms, and 25 grams of sugar candy in 3-3 grams liquorice and shundi, making a decoction and putting 1-2 drops in the nose provides relief in nasal diseases.

licorice for oral diseases

During the problem of mouth ulcers, applying honey to a piece of licorice and sucking it is beneficial. Cough and throat diseases are also cured by sucking licorice. To produce phlegm in dry cough, 1 teaspoon of it should be licked with honey 3 times a day. Drinking 20-25 ml decoction of this in the evening clears the respiratory tract. Hiccups go away by sucking licorice.

licorice for heart diseases

Acharya Balakrishna said that licorice is also beneficial in heart disease. Mixing 3-5 grams of Kutki Churna and 15-20 grams of sugar candy with water and consuming it regularly daily is beneficial in heart diseases. Its use also provides relief in stomach diseases.

licorice for skin diseases

It is also beneficial for skin diseases. By applying licorice paste on pimples, they get cured quickly. Grind licorice and sesame and mix ghee with it and apply it on the wound, it heals the wound.

