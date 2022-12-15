5 health advantages of eating American pistachios

Representational image

Pistachio is such a dry fruit which is considered very beneficial for health. According to Ayurveda, pistachios are dry fruits that provide strength, provide relief from cough-pitta-Vardhan, and Vata dosha. Many types of recipes are made from Pistachios Benefits. It is used for garnishing many dishes. Pistachios are called the storehouse of virtues. Nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamin C are found in them, which can help in protecting the body from many problems. Pistachios are considered very beneficial for the eyes, it is also known to control blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity.

Benefits of eating pistachios:

Diabetes- If you are a diabetic patient then consuming pistachios can be beneficial for you. Pistachios are a super healthy nut, they have a low-glycemic index which can help control diabetes.

Eyes- Pistachios have anti-oxidant properties called lutein and zeaxanthin, which can work to protect you from free radicals. Eyesight can be increased by including pistachios in the diet.

Obesity- If you want to reduce weight, then pistachios can be of great use to you. It is a very good source of plant-based protein. Eating pistachios in moderation can help in reducing weight.

Bones strengthing- Pistachios are helpful in making bones strong. Pistachios are rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamins. To strengthen weak bones, you can include pistachios in the diet.

Cholesterol- If you want to control blood pressure and cholesterol, then include pistachios in your diet. Elements found in pistachios can help in reducing cholesterol.

Swelling- Eating pistachios can reduce the swelling of the body. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties present in pistachios can work to provide relief from inflammation.

Immunity- The tocopherol present in pistachios can improve the immune system. A strong immunity can help protect the body from many infections and keep the body healthy.