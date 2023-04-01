5 foods to avoid that can make you diabetic

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, increases a lot and many health problems can start due to the presence of glucose in the blood for a long time. There is no permanent cure for diabetes, but you can keep it under control to a great extent by making necessary changes in lifestyle and diet.

When it comes to foods with high sugar, it is difficult for a diabetic patient to know which foods to eat and which not. High-sugar foods are no less than poison for diabetic patients as their consumption makes your blood sugar level out of control. Do you know that some foods work to increase your blood sugar level within minutes? Diabetes is not only a problem but it can cause diseases like obesity, high cholesterol and heart disease. That's why you need to stay away from such foods, which work to increase your blood sugar level immediately.

Chocolate Milk

To enhance the taste of milk, people often use all kinds of things, one of them being chocolate syrup. This increases the taste of milk, but you will be surprised to know that it contains a lot of sugar, which works to increase your blood sugar level immediately.

Flavoured Curd

Consumption of curd is beneficial for our bodies in many ways. Curd is no less than lifeblood for our intestines but do you know that flavoured curd is equally dangerous for you? Flavoured curd contains artificial sugar, which directly dissolves in your blood and makes things difficult for you.

Flavoured Coffee

Excessive consumption of coffee has always been considered dangerous but many people use flavouring to enhance its taste. Know this thing that the sugar present in flavoured coffee works to increase your blood sugar immediately. This is the reason why flavoured coffee proves fatal for you.

High Sugar Fruits

It is always advised to avoid fruits which are already high in sugar. You are always advised to consume fresh fruits but fruits like mango and pineapple are very high in sugar, which directly works to increase your sugar level.

Tomato Sauce

The taste of tomato sauce is different with snacks like samosa, bread, chowmein. If you also like to consume such things, then be careful. Yes, the amount of sugar in ketchup is very high, which works to increase your sugar level.

