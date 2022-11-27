Search icon
5 Foods that help ease your arthritis pain

If you or someone who has arthritis, then by taking care of your diet, the pain and suffering can be controlled to a great extent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:10 AM IST

Representational image

Arthritis is a kind of inflammatory disease. This swelling can occur in any one joint of the affected person's body or in many joints simultaneously. A person with this problem has severe pain in the joints and difficulty walking and getting up. If you or someone in your family has this type of problem, then by taking care of your diet, the pain and suffering caused by arthritis can be controlled to a great extent.

Foods to consume in arthritis

Eat apples every day- There is an old English saying that eating an apple a day can keep the doctor away. But this saying fits only if these apples are organic. That's why you must eat an apple every day. But eat this apple after peeling it. So that by removing its peel, the effect of harmful chemicals in it can be reduced.

Drink 3 litres of water daily- Arthritis patients need extra care. If you have been negligent about drinking water on normal days, then stop it completely now. Consume at least three liters of fluid every day. This can include plain water, lemonade, juice, syrup etc.

Eat flax seeds- Chewing on the middle of flaxseed every day will help you control uric acid. You can consume one teaspoon of flax seeds every day. You can eat these seeds after meals, between breakfast and dinner.

Vitamin C intake- Arthritis patients should consume foods containing Vitamin C. Such as oranges, limes, lemons, pineapples, kiwi and berries. But all this should be consumed in the afternoon. Consuming them in the morning or evening can make you more prone to pain.

Avoid eating too cold- Arthritis patients should avoid eating such things which are cold in feeling or whose effect is cold. For example, pure moong dal, sour or refrigerated curd, and sour and cold buttermilk. Along with this, eat ice cream, kulfi and ice-prepared things at least.

