5 effective ways to help you manage period bloating

Other than the holiday feast, there are numerous other causes of stomach pain, gas and bloating. It is commonly referred to as period bloating and might occur when you are on your period. Bloating during the menstrual cycle may even result in distention, or an obvious expansion of the abdomen. However, gas and bloating normally do not signify a serious medical condition. Just a few minor dietary adjustments can help you manage it because they are tied to what and how you eat.

Here are five ways that you can try to manage period bloating:

Maintain a healthy diet: Eating a balanced and nutritious diet can help reduce bloating during your period. Avoid foods that are high in sodium, processed sugars, and refined carbohydrates, as they can contribute to water retention and bloating. Instead, opt for whole foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Additionally, foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, avocados, and leafy greens, can help regulate fluid balance in the body.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can actually help alleviate bloating. When your body is dehydrated, it tends to retain water, which can worsen bloating. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day to stay adequately hydrated and flush out excess fluids.

Reduce salt intake: High sodium intake can lead to water retention and bloating. During your period, try to minimize your consumption of salty foods, such as chips, processed snacks, and fast food. Be mindful of hidden sources of sodium, such as canned soups and sauces. Instead, season your meals with herbs, spices, or lemon juice for flavor.

Exercise regularly: Engaging in regular physical activity can help alleviate bloating by stimulating digestion and promoting better bowel movements. Low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or yoga can be particularly beneficial during your period. Exercise also releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce discomfort associated with bloating.

Use herbal remedies: Some herbal remedies have been traditionally used to relieve bloating and menstrual discomfort. Peppermint tea, ginger tea, and chamomile tea are known for their soothing properties and can help ease bloating. Additionally, herbal supplements like dandelion root or fennel can act as natural diuretics and aid in reducing water retention.