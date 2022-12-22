Search icon
5 common menstrual disorders you must know about

All you need to know about menstrual disorders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Menstruation is a common story in every woman's life. We have become habituated to bearing periods silently every month. Menstruation is such a topic on which no one talks openly. Because of this, many females do not even know what is normal and what is abnormal in their menstruation cycle.

Also read: How to discuss menstruation with teens?

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Heavy bleeding occurs while doing normal activities of daily life. Most women have such heavy bleeding during periods that they are not able to complete their daily activities properly. Heavy menstrual bleeding can be caused by hormonal imbalances, structural abnormalities in the uterus, or other medical conditions (such as thyroid problems, blood clotting disorders, liver or kidney disease, leukaemia, miscarriage, or infection).

Absence of menstrual bleeding (Amenorrhea)

When a female does not have periods, then this condition is called amenorrhea. If a girl is 16 years old but she is not have periods, then there may be something wrong with her endocrine system (which regulates hormones). There may be a problem. Sometimes due to low weight, it is also due to a delay in maturing the pituitary gland. When a woman has regular periods but then does not have three consecutive months, it can be due to estrogen level.

Painful menstruation (dysmenorrhea)

Most women have experienced cramps during their periods at some point in their lives. However, if the cramps are more painful and persistent then it is called dysmenorrhea. Period cramps are caused by uterine contractions.

Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS)

PMS consists of a number of negative physical and emotional symptoms that occur before each period. PMS starts when you have major changes in hormone levels. Therefore, PMS can occur at the onset of puberty, after childbirth, or when you start taking the contraceptive pill. This may be because your body and mind become active to normalize the levels of estrogen hormones that your body needs. Help regulate mood, fatigue, and sleep patterns.

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is an extreme level of PMS that can severely affect a woman's life. Think of it as the cross between a headache and a migraine. The most common symptoms of PMDD include increased irritability, anxiety, and mood swings.

