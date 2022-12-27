5 common health problems that may arises in thyroid

Representational image

Due to the thyroid, there are many changes in the body of women. Their periods also go irregularly. If you have symptoms of insomnia, weight gain or loss, increased stress, etc., then these indicate thyroid. After having a thyroid, you may also have to face many bad effects. Talking about the body of women, the problem of infertility and irregular periods can be caused by the thyroid. Here are the side effects that occur in the body due to an increase in the thyroid.

Skin disorder- Due to the increase in the level of hormones in the thyroid, there can be a problem with skin disorders. The problem of pimples in women can be due to the increasing level of the thyroid. You should balance hormones by adopting measures to control the thyroid. These side effects are more visible in women who are 30 years and above due to thyroid.

Early menopause- Thyroid can cause early menopause. What is early menopause? Early menopause is a condition in which a woman reaches menopause before the age of 45 to 50. Due to this, there is a problem in pregnancy, the problem of premature menopause can be caused by the thyroid. The thyroid gland affects hormones, there can be problems of insomnia, irregular periods, and symptoms of menopause.

Infertility- Women who already have infertility problems may have thyroid disease. An underactive or overactive thyroid can affect the process of fertility in the body of women. The thyroid can cause cysts to form in the ovaries, due to which the process of fertility fails.

Irregular Periods- If you have a thyroid problem then there can be irregular periods. It may also happen that the flow is too fast or too slow.

Postportal thyroiditis- This can happen after delivery. Due to an imbalance in the thyroid gland, the problem of postpartum thyroiditis can happen in women. This disease makes the thyroid gland its victim, there can be a problem between 4 to 12 months after delivery, after which the thyroid hormone is found in the blood. Thyroid symptoms can bother you like insomnia, irritability, tension, increased appetite etc. It is not necessary that every woman has this problem, but due to an imbalance in the thyroid gland, this problem can happen.