5 citrus fruits that help fight vitamin C deficiency

Citrus fruits are a rich source of vitamin C, which is a crucial nutrient required by the body for various functions. When the body is deficient in vitamin C, it can lead to a condition called scurvy, which is characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, joint pain, and easy bruising.

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient that helps the body build and maintain healthy tissues. If you have a vitamin C deficiency, consuming citrus fruits can be an effective way to increase your intake of this important vitamin.

Here are 5 citrus fruits that can help:

Oranges: Oranges are one of the most popular citrus fruits, and they are a great source of vitamin C. One medium-sized orange contains about 70 milligrams of vitamin C, which is more than 100% of the recommended daily intake.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit is another citrus fruit that is high in vitamin C. One medium-sized grapefruit contains about 78 milligrams of vitamin C, which is also more than 100% of the recommended daily intake.

Lemons: Lemons are a sour citrus fruit that are often used in cooking and for making drinks. One medium-sized lemon contains about 30 milligrams of vitamin C.

Limes: Limes are similar to lemons and are often used in cooking and for making drinks. One medium-sized lime contains about 20 milligrams of vitamin C.

Tangerines: Tangerines are a sweet citrus fruit that are easy to peel and eat. One medium-sized tangerine contains about 26 milligrams of vitamin C.

Also read: 5 healthy fruits that should be a part of your daily diet in summer season