5 benefits of drinking carrot-ginger soup in winter to increase immunity in winter

Representational image

While the cold is at its peak, Omicron is also spreading rapidly in India. In such a situation, if you are looking for a special soup which is full of tasty and nutritious ingredients along with an immunity booster, then you can make Carrot Ginger Soup at home. Antioxidants, vitamin A and beta-carotene present in carrots work in every way to keep our body away from diseases, while antioxidants and vitamin C present in ginger work to strengthen immunity. Apart from this, cloves, black pepper, and garlic are also used in this soup, which has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Overall, this soup is very beneficial to avoid colds and coughs and keep the body warm.

To make carrot ginger soup, heat olive oil in a pan and add onion, salt, and black pepper and cook for at least 5 minutes. Now put cloves and garlic in it and mix chopped carrots with it. Now cover it and cook for 5 minutes. Now put one to two inches of ginger in it. When the carrot becomes soft, add one spoonful of lemon juice or vinegar to it. It will be cooked in about 20 minutes. Now take it off the gas and mix it with a hand blender to make a puree. You filter it and take it out in a bowl. Decorate it with coriander leaves and serve.

Carrot ginger soup nutritional value

This soup contains Vitamin C and Vitamin A in abundance. Apart from this, soup also contains iron, calcium potassium, sodium, protein and dietary fiber.

Benefits of drinking carrot-ginger soup in winter

Helps in increasing immunity.

Improves eye health.

Cures the problem of swelling or sore throat.

Drinking soup opens the blocked nose and warms the body.

Antioxidant and inflammatory properties are found in ginger, which keeps seasonal diseases away.

What is the right time to have carrot-ginger soup?

Due to having more calories, include it in lunch or breakfast, and then you will get energy throughout the day. Instead of eating this soup on an empty stomach, it would be better if you eat it with porridge, upma, cheela etc. If you want to eat something light at night then only eat this soup. It will keep your stomach full throughout the night and will also give you energy.