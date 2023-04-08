5 ADHD lifestyle changes that help you manage it's symptoms

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects both children and adults. While medication and therapy can be effective in managing ADHD symptoms, lifestyle changes can also play an important role in improving symptoms. Here are some lifestyle changes that may help improve ADHD symptoms:

Regular exercise: Regular exercise has been shown to improve focus, attention, and impulse control in people with ADHD. It also helps to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, which can exacerbate ADHD symptoms. Exercise can take many forms, including walking, running, swimming, dancing, or participating in team sports.

Adequate sleep: Adequate sleep is important for everyone, but it is especially important for people with ADHD. Lack of sleep can exacerbate ADHD symptoms such as impulsivity, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Establishing a regular sleep schedule and creating a calming bedtime routine can help improve the quality of sleep.

Healthy diet: A healthy, balanced diet can improve brain function and reduce ADHD symptoms. Foods that are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve focus and concentration. Conversely, foods that are high in sugar and processed foods can exacerbate ADHD symptoms.

Mindfulness meditation: Mindfulness meditation has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression in people with ADHD. It can also improve attention and focus, reduce impulsivity, and increase self-awareness. There are many different types of mindfulness meditation, including mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT).

Organization and time management: People with ADHD often struggle with organization and time management. Creating a routine, using a planner or calendar, and breaking tasks into smaller, more manageable steps can help reduce overwhelm and increase productivity.

Reduce screen time: Excessive screen time, particularly before bedtime, can disrupt sleep and exacerbate ADHD symptoms. Reducing screen time and establishing limits on technology use can help improve attention, focus, and sleep quality.

Also read: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder: All you need to know causes, symptoms and treatment