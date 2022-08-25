Search icon
Can't manage your diabetes? Here are 4 health tips suggested by WHO

Here are four World Health Organization-recommended healthy habits.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

A person with diabetes must carefully monitor their diet since uncontrolled diabetes can eventually cause heart or kidney problems. There are times when diabetes worsens to the point where it affects other areas of the body. In response to these health issues, the World Health Organization recently posted a tweet with four health recommendations that can aid in the fight against diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

 

 

According to data provided by the WHO, heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and lung disorders account for 70% of all fatalities worldwide. More than 16 million of the deceased are younger than 70 years old. The World Health Organization attributes the rise in these diseases to increased fast food intake, poor physical exercise, excessive alcohol drinking, and excessive tobacco use. Here are four World Health Organization-recommended healthy habits.

Consume sugar and salt in moderation.

According to the WHO, there shouldn't be more than 5 grammes or 1 teaspoon of salt consumed daily. Instead of salt, use fresh, dried green leaves and fresh spices. Use salty condiments, soy sauce, and other hot sauces moderately.

The health agency also advised against using more than 50 grammes of sugar per day, or 12 teaspoons, and suggested 50 to 25 grammes instead. Another recommendation made by the WHO was to avoid including salt and sugar in the diets of children under the age of two.

Amount of daily intake of saturated and trans fats

Use low-fat milk and milk products whenever possible, such as white chicken, fish, and so on. Reduce your consumption of meat products like sausage and bacon. Additionally, avoid eating heated or fried foods.

Healthy Eating

Such foods, which are wholegrain and made of brown rice and wheat, should be consumed on a daily basis. Use green and fresh fruits and vegetables in your meals. Eggs, fish, milk, and meat should all be included in the diet.

What to drink and what not to drink?

Cold drinks that are high in sugar, spicy drinks, coffee, etc. should not be consumed. It is recommended to abstain from alcohol use and increase water intake.

