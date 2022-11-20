Search icon
HomeHealth

4 detox drinks for a quick weight loss

These detox drinks help in reducing weight and at the same time, they work to keep the digestive system healthy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Regular exercise and a healthy diet are very important for weight loss. But, nowadays you can also include many types of detox drinks in the diet. They work to remove toxins from your body, they speed up your metabolism. After drinking it, one feels full for a long time. These detox drinks help in reducing weight and at the same time, they work to keep the digestive system healthy.

Here are healthy drinks you can include in your diet for weight loss.

ABC detox drink- You can make a detox drink using apples, beetroot and carrot. By mixing these three you can make a great drink as there is a lot of fiber in this detox drink and calories are also very less in it. It works to remove bad cholesterol and It keeps the digestive system healthy.

Detox drink made of oranges and carrots- Oranges and carrots are very tasty foods and Vitamin C is found abundant in these. You can make a great drink by mixing these two. This drink will not only help keep you hydrated but will also flush out harmful toxins from your body.

Cucumber and mint detox drink- Both these cold foods are great for weight loss. They help in cooling your body and keep you energetic. Cucumber has a lot of water in them, It helps in keeping the body hydrated. You can make a detox drink by mixing these two ingredients. By drinking this drink, the digestive system also remains healthy. You can drink both of these things by blending them in a blender.

Cinnamon detox drink- Put some apple pieces, mint leaves, lemon pieces, ginger pieces and cinnamon sticks in a water jar. Now put water in it. Mix it well. Keep it aside for 6 to 7 hours. After this filter it. Add honey to it. Consume it. Drinking it on an empty stomach helps in weight loss.

