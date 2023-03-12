4 benefits of plant-based Mediterranean diet that you should know

Most people follow a healthy diet to stay fit. Every diet is planned keeping in mind the capacity and needs of the individual. Although there are many diet plans available for weight loss and staying fit, plant-based Mediterranean diet is the most effective diet that can give attractive results. This diet has also got the title of the best diet in the world. Plant-based Mediterranean diet is a plant-based diet which can be adopted by vegan diet followers as well as normal diet people. There is no particular pattern of this diet, only the emphasis is on the consumption of green vegetables and cereals. Like every diet, Mediterranean diet has advantages and disadvantages which is very important to know. Let's know about it.

What is plant based Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is a plant-based diet rich in lean meats such as chicken, fish, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and healthy fats. According to BannerHealth.com, all plant-based foods are included in the Mediterranean diet. However, red meat, sugar, refined carbs and processed food are avoided in this diet. In this diet, instead of salt, herbs and spices can be used to enhance the taste. Low fat dairy products and red wine are also included in this.

Benefits of the plant-based Mediterranean diet

protects from heart Disease and Stroke[ According to the American Heart Association, following a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. Being plant-based, the body gets all the important nutrients that can help in making the heart healthy.

Diabetes remains under control- Following a Mediterranean diet can help in controlling diabetes. Diet supplements, olive oil and healthy nuts are used in Mediterranean diet which are beneficial for diabetes. It also reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes.

Beneficial for brain health- It can help in improving brain health. By taking this diet, cognitive decline and Alzheimer's patients can get relief.

Helpful in reducing weight- This diet does not contain food items that reduce weight, but following a balanced lifestyle can reduce weight. With its use, the difference in size will be visible in a few days.