294 kg man sheds 165 kg after doctor said he was 'ticking time bomb', shares stunning before-after pic

294 kg US man sheds165kg after his doctor said he was a 'ticking time bomb'

A young man living in Mississippi city of America has surprised the world by reducing his weight to 165 kg in four years. In fact, a doctor had told the young man that he had become a walking bomb and could die at any moment. This shocked the young man so much that he decided to lose weight. The weight of 42-year-old Nicholas Craft, a resident of Mississippi, was about 300 kg four years ago.

In the year 2019, when Nicolas decided to lose weight, in the first month itself, he lost 18 kg by taking a balanced diet. According to media reports, Nicolas had a problem with excess weight since childhood and his weight was around 136 kg in high school. Kraft told that due to stress, he used to eat more food and because of that, his weight increased so much. Due to the heavyweight, he started having body pain, knee pain and shortness of breath.

The situation had become such that Kraft could not leave the house because he could not even sit in a car. Due to this, his meeting with the people also stopped. In the year 2019, when a doctor told him that he has become a walking bomb and he will die in a maximum of four to five years. After this Kraft thought of losing weight. Kraft says that he wants to live and due to this, he changed his eating habits.

Now Nicolas Kraft has completely changed and now he can go out. Meet people and their health problems have also been reduced to a great extent. Kraft says 'don't limit yourself'. People can do whatever they think. So believe in yourself because what you can imagine, you can achieve.