17 types of cancer threaten those born between 1965-1996; this is the only way to avoid it

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?

‘Ma’am help kardo’: Woman accuses Zomato agent of flashing during late-night delivery; company takes action after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeHealth

Health

17 types of cancer threaten those born between 1965-1996; this is the only way to avoid it

This sharp increase in cancer incidence among younger adults has ignited intense concern within the medical community.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 05:58 PM IST

17 types of cancer threaten those born between 1965-1996; this is the only way to avoid it
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cancer is spreading at an alarming rate, with recent studies revealing that Gen X (born 1965-1980) and Millennials (born 1981-1996) are facing a significantly higher risk of developing 17 different types of cancer compared to older generations. This sharp increase in cancer incidence among younger adults has ignited intense concern within the medical community.

Factors contributing to increased risk

Lifestyle Changes: Over recent decades, lifestyle shifts have greatly impacted cancer rates among Gen X and Millennials. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and rising obesity rates are linked to cancers such as colorectal, pancreatic, and breast cancer.

Environmental Exposures: These generations have encountered various environmental pollutants and carcinogens, including air pollution, chemicals in food and water, and radiation from electronic devices. Prolonged exposure to these factors may elevate cancer risk.

Enhanced Screening and Early Detection: Advances in medical technology have led to more frequent and earlier cancer screenings, increasing detection rates in younger populations. While early detection facilitates treatment, it also results in higher reported cancer rates among Gen X and Millennials.

Delayed Parenthood and Reproductive Health: Many individuals in these generations are postponing parenthood for career and financial reasons, which can heighten cancer risk, particularly for breast and ovarian cancers. Extended exposure to reproductive hormones without the protective effects of pregnancy and breastfeeding contributes to this risk.

Genetic Predispositions: Increased access to genetic testing has made individuals more aware of their cancer risks due to genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2. This awareness leads to higher detection rates in these age groups.

Cancers on the Rise

The 17 cancers experiencing notable increases among Gen X and Millennials include:

  • Colorectal cancer
  • Endometrial cancer
  • Gallbladder cancer
  • Kidney cancer
  • Liver cancer
  • Thyroid cancer
  • Pancreatic cancer
  • Multiple myeloma
  • Breast cancer
  • Leukemia
  • Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
  • Ovarian cancer
  • Gastric cancer
  • Esophageal cancer
  • Brain cancer
  • Cervical cancer
  • Oral and pharyngeal cancers

These cancers often have strong links to lifestyle, environmental, and reproductive factors, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate risk.

Mitigation Strategies

Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle: Reducing cancer risk involves maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. These lifestyle changes can help prevent cancer and other chronic diseases.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...

'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dil Luteya' impresses internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Dil Luteya' impresses internet, watch

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement