Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress

When having an anxiety or panic attack, yoga is one practice that may help you relax and manage your breathing.

The past two years have proven to be tough for most people across the globe. From losing jobs to managing disturbed routines, the pandemic has led people to learn ways to tackle stress like never before.

Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety-related problems. It regulates blood flow in the body and calms down the mind. If you can’t do aggressive exercises, regular relaxing exercises will also do. Try doing simple yoga asanas which ease breathing to ease your stress levels.