Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress

When having an anxiety or panic attack, yoga is one practice that may help you relax and manage your breathing.
The past two years have proven to be tough for most people across the globe. From losing jobs to managing disturbed routines, the pandemic has led people to learn ways to tackle stress like never before.
Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety-related problems. It regulates blood flow in the body and calms down the mind. If you can’t do aggressive exercises, regular relaxing exercises will also do. Try doing simple yoga asanas which ease breathing to ease your stress levels.
1. Yoga for anxiety
If you're looking for a simple pose or asana that will make you feel more rooted when you're feeling anxious, try the Butterly Pose. Maintaining of a straight spine can help you relieve stress.
2. Yoga for stress
Your tolerance, concentration, and control all improve as a result of Anulom Vilom. Additionally, stress and anxiety will be reduced.
3. Yoga for stress
When you need to calm a busy mind, Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose is always beneficial.
4. Yoga for stress
The Child's Pose might help you feel calm and secure if your anxiety is keeping you up at night.
5. Yoga for anxiety
We are aware that the mindful movements of yoga have many positive effects on your mental health. The seated forward bend is very effective.