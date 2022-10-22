Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress

When having an anxiety or panic attack, yoga is one practice that may help you relax and manage your breathing.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 22, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

The past two years have proven to be tough for most people across the globe. From losing jobs to managing disturbed routines, the pandemic has led people to learn ways to tackle stress like never before.

Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety-related problems. It regulates blood flow in the body and calms down the mind. If you can’t do aggressive exercises, regular relaxing exercises will also do. Try doing simple yoga asanas which ease breathing to ease your stress levels.

1. Yoga for anxiety

Yoga for anxiety
1/5

If you're looking for a simple pose or asana that will make you feel more rooted when you're feeling anxious, try the Butterly Pose. Maintaining of a straight spine can help you relieve stress.

2. Yoga for stress

Yoga for stress
2/5

Your tolerance, concentration, and control all improve as a result of Anulom Vilom. Additionally, stress and anxiety will be reduced.

3. Yoga for stress

Yoga for stress
3/5

When you need to calm a busy mind, Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose is always beneficial.

4. Yoga for stress

Yoga for stress
4/5

The Child's Pose might help you feel calm and secure if your anxiety is keeping you up at night.

5. Yoga for anxiety

Yoga for anxiety
5/5

We are aware that the mindful movements of yoga have many positive effects on your mental health. The seated forward bend is very effective.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.