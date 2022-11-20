Winter Diet For Pregnant Women: 5 food important during pregnancy

Expectant mothers must eat these 5 winter friends, which are known to boost immunity and prevent infections, to ensure a healthy pregnancy.
Today, women are working in every industry, including aviation, business, healthcare, and sports. However, pregnant working women need to pay close attention to their health conditions. To manage pregnancy-related discomforts, serious consideration should be given to nutrition, sleep, and exercise.
1. Yogurt:
Because the developing foetus in their wombs needs calcium to grow and develop its body structure, pregnant women need a large calcium reserve.
2. Eggs:
They are not only a great source of protein, but they are also widely available and simple to prepare.
3. Green vegetable:
In the winter, fresh broccoli and dark green vegetables like spinach and methi are available. These foods are nutrient-rich. Green veggies include fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate, and potassium.
4. Nuts:
Dates, cashews, almonds, and walnuts are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and plant fiber. They are superior to typical fruits with high water content.
5. Berries:
Berries are a fantastic source of vitamin C, which is crucial for maintaining a strong immune system. They contain antioxidants that can support immune system health and aid in the prevention of respiratory infections, which are frequently encountered during the winter cold.