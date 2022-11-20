Search icon
Winter Diet For Pregnant Women: 5 food important during pregnancy

Expectant mothers must eat these 5 winter friends, which are known to boost immunity and prevent infections, to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 20, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Today, women are working in every industry, including aviation, business, healthcare, and sports. However, pregnant working women need to pay close attention to their health conditions. To manage pregnancy-related discomforts, serious consideration should be given to nutrition, sleep, and exercise.

1. Yogurt:

Because the developing foetus in their wombs needs calcium to grow and develop its body structure, pregnant women need a large calcium reserve.

2. Eggs:

They are not only a great source of protein, but they are also widely available and simple to prepare.

3. Green vegetable:

In the winter, fresh broccoli and dark green vegetables like spinach and methi are available. These foods are nutrient-rich. Green veggies include fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, iron, folate, and potassium. 

4. Nuts:

Dates, cashews, almonds, and walnuts are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and plant fiber. They are superior to typical fruits with high water content.

5. Berries:

Berries are a fantastic source of vitamin C, which is crucial for maintaining a strong immune system. They contain antioxidants that can support immune system health and aid in the prevention of respiratory infections, which are frequently encountered during the winter cold.

