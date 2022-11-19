Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season

The body can stay warm from healthy winter foods, which also help to boost immunity and prevent all kinds of skin and health-related problems.
As winter approaches, more people experience colds and the flu, and many also experience eczema, dry skin, hair loss, and arthritis. During winter season, metabolism, food preferences, and even energy level changes significantly. Changing your diet with the seasons is an easy way to stay healthy.
1. Jaggery
Winter is incomplete without jaggery. You can easily ditch all the chocolate and sweets for this healthy sweet substitute.
2. Garlic
With a long list of health benefits, garlic chutney is the perfect dish you can mix in your everyday meal. Garlic has some components that work like magic for our body.
3. Dry fruits
Dry fruits help in boosting immunity and keep you warm in the winter season. A hand full of nuts and dry fruits can help you combat the cold that comes with winter.
4. Ghee
Butter and ghee are not just delicious but one of the favourite foods during winters. According to ayurveda, the digestive strength of the body is equated with the fire or ‘agni’.
5. Beetroot
This vegetable can be eaten raw, juiced or cooked. It is the best remedy for chilly weather.