5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season

Our everyday eating options will also change as a result of the changing weather. Including seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet is the best method to get your body ready for the coming season. Beetroot is one of those vegetables that is packed with antioxidants to offer your body a health jump start in the winter.
Low in fat, loaded with potent antioxidants, abundant in Vitamin C, aids in iron absorption- Beets can be added to salads, drinks, or dips and are delicious and nutrient-dense. Here are some reasons why you should add beetroot to your daily deal this winter season.
1. Best for managing blood pressure
The problem of high blood pressure has become quite prevalent in India. Because it contains nitrates, beetroot juice can assist to temporarily decrease high blood pressure. Naturally occurring nitrates raise blood vessel nitric oxide levels, allowing more oxygen to reach your brain, heart, and muscles and reducing high blood pressure.
2. Helps in digestion
Fiber-rich beetroot juice aids in controlling your digestive functions and eases constipation. Additionally, betaine, a substance known to be advantageous for a healthy digestive system, is abundant in beetroot.
3. Secret to a glowing skin
Winter weather changes often result in dry skin, thus beetroot's benefits can be very helpful during those times. Blood purification from beet juice is essential for maintaining healthy, beautiful skin. Additionally strong in vitamin C, beetroots aid to cure blemishes, balance out skin tone, and give skin a healthy glow.
4. A natural detox
The phytonutrient known as betalains is only found in beetroots. These substances are well known for having potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and detoxifying activities.
It is an excellent liver cleanser and aids in removing all impurities. It activates the liver cells and prevents the buildup of fatty acids with the aid of substances like methionine and glycine.
5. Booster of stamina and energy
It is ideal to consume beetroot juice in the morning to awaken your sleeping organs since it helps to expand the blood vessels, which enhances the flow of oxygen throughout your body and makes you feel more energised and active.
