What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Type 1.5 diabetes is not very common. Therefore, most people are not even aware of it, which often leads to misdiagnosis and improper treatment.
Most people are not often aware of type 1.5 diabetes, provided that there has been a limited research on the same. It is slightly different from type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Moreover, the conditions often develop gradually. Let's dig deeper into the symptoms, treatment and more.
1. What is diabetes?
Diabetes occurs when the levels of glucose (sugar) in our blood are higher than normal. There are actually ten types of the disease. However, type 1 and type 2 are the most common ones. People suffering through type 1 diabetes often need insulin medication immediately. Insulin plays a significant role in carrying glucose from the blood to the body cells, which is used for energy.
2. What is type 1.5 diabetes?
Type 1.5 diabetes has features of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Many people are often not aware of this condition. Recently, Lance Bass, best known for his role in the iconic American pop band NSYNC, recently revealed that he is diagonsed with it, sparking a discourse on the same. Type 1.5 diabetes is an autoimmune condition caused when the immune system attacks the pancreas cells that make insulin. However, the conditions develop slowly, i.e., over a period of five years, in some cases. People suffering through type 1.5 diabetes do not need immediate insulin treatment.
3. How does it differ from type 1 and type 2 diabetes?
Unlike type 1 diabetes, type 1.5 diabetes do not pose the requirement for an immediate insulin medication. Most likely due to its slow progressing nature, type 1.5 diabetes is usually diagnosed in people over 30, which is older than the typical age for type 1 diabetes but younger than the usual diagnosis age for type 2.
4. Symptoms and treatment
It is important to note that the symptoms of type 1.5 diabetes are varying among people. While some people display no symptoms at all, some show symptoms including, increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and unintentional weight loss. It can be treated with oral medications in order to keep the glucose levels maintained. People are also advised to monitor their glucose levels throughout the day.
5. Type 1.5 diabetes is often misdiagnosed
According to the estimates, type 1.5 diabetes is often misdiagnosed as type 2, around 5-10% of the times. This was also evident in the Lance Bass's case who earlier said that he had been diagnosed with type 2, and later revealed that it was type 1.5 diabetes. In order to avoid confusion, it is advisable to undergo specialised antibody tests, as recommended by healthcare experts.
6. Limited awareness of type 1.5 diabetes
There has been less research on type 1.5 diabetes, as compared to type 1 and type 2, which makes our awareness of it quite limited. If you are experience the aforementioned symptoms, you ought to check with your doctor. Getting the right diagnosis helps people with a swift recovery and most appropriate treatment.