What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

Type 1.5 diabetes has features of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Many people are often not aware of this condition. Recently, Lance Bass, best known for his role in the iconic American pop band NSYNC, recently revealed that he is diagonsed with it, sparking a discourse on the same. Type 1.5 diabetes is an autoimmune condition caused when the immune system attacks the pancreas cells that make insulin. However, the conditions develop slowly, i.e., over a period of five years, in some cases. People suffering through type 1.5 diabetes do not need immediate insulin treatment.