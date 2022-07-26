What Is Tomato Flu? Causes, symptoms and treatment

In tomato flu children experience undiagnosed fever. It is still being debated on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or dengue fever.
The viral illness is known as ‘Tomato Fever’ because persons who contract it experience rashes and blisters all over their bodies that are red and resemble tomatoes.
Notably, the illness does not offer any significant risks for life, while being very contagious.
The specific cause of the illness is still unknown, however it is now thought to be a rare form of viral infection.
Scientists have determined that a virus is the source of the fever, but they have not yet determined which specific virus family it belongs to.
Doctors advise ensuring good hygiene for youngsters because those under the age of five are thought to be more susceptible to the sickness.
1. Tomato flu in Kerala
Children below five years of age have been suffering from a viral infection, called 'tomato flu' in Kerala's Kollam, as per local media. More than 80 cases of tomato flu have been reported in Kollam.
All confirmed cases are children below five years and they have been reported from local government hospitals. As per reports, the number of cases may be higher if the cases from private hospitals are included. The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported.
2. What is tomato flu?
In tomato flu, also known as tomato fever, children experience undiagnosed fever. It is still being debated on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever. An infected child experiences rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. This causes blisters on several parts of the body. The shape of blisters is generally red, and thus it is called tomato flu or tomato fever.
3. Symptoms
Symptoms of the disease include rashes and skin irritation. Children infected with the disease experience tiredness, joint pain, high fever and body aches. Discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks are some other symptoms. Infected children may also experience abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Other symptoms include coughing, sneezing and a runny nose.
4. Causes
Causes of the disease are still unknown. The health officials are still investigating the main causes of Tomato Fever. According to reports, in India it is only parts of Kollam that have seen tomato flu, but the health officials have warned that this could spread to other regions if action is not taken on time.
5. Preventive measures
Parents should immediately consult a nearby doctor if their child shows any of the above symptoms. The infected children are advised to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of purified water. The blisters or rashes should not be scratched and proper cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained. Members of family and friends should avoid any close contact with the infected person. The patients should take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.