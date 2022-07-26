What Is Tomato Flu? Causes, symptoms and treatment

In tomato flu children experience undiagnosed fever. It is still being debated on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or dengue fever.

The viral illness is known as ‘Tomato Fever’ because persons who contract it experience rashes and blisters all over their bodies that are red and resemble tomatoes.

Notably, the illness does not offer any significant risks for life, while being very contagious.

The specific cause of the illness is still unknown, however it is now thought to be a rare form of viral infection.

Scientists have determined that a virus is the source of the fever, but they have not yet determined which specific virus family it belongs to.

Doctors advise ensuring good hygiene for youngsters because those under the age of five are thought to be more susceptible to the sickness.