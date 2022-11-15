Search icon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar

Here are 5 foods that should be avoided in type 2 diabetic patients.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 14, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

It is very important for diabetes patients to take care of their diet. In general, they should stay away from foods that raise blood sugar levels. Such foods can worsen the symptoms of diabetes. But most people are very confused about their diet.

Diabetes is a problem due to which the blood sugar level keeps on fluctuating. But it can be controlled to a great extent by making changes in lifestyle and diet.

Here are 5 foods that should be avoided in type 2 diabetic patients: 

1. Ice cream, cake, chocolate

Ice cream, cake, chocolate
1/5

Diabetes patients should avoid artificial sweeteners. The consumption of things like ice cream, cake and chocolate can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar which is very harmful to diabetic patients.

2. Fried foods

Fried foods
2/5

Diabetes patients who are fond of eating french fries, pakodas and kachoris should stop eating them immediately. Fried foods or high-fat dish contains high carbohydrate, which is harmful to the health of diabetic patients because of the use of refined oil.

3. Fruit juice

Fruit juice
3/5

Although fruits are beneficial for health, but the juice that comes out of the fruit is not as healthy as raw fruit. Diabetic patients should not consume juices and along with that, they should avoid bananas, chikoo, custard apples, fruit juice, fruit milkshake etc. even by mistake. Consumption of these can increase the blood sugar levels of diabetic patients.

4. White crabs

White crabs
4/5

Eat whole grains instead of white carbs. Avoid foods made with white flour, including white rice, white bread and pasta. "White" carbs act like sugar which can rapidly raise glucose levels.

5. Red meat

Red meat
5/5

Type 2 diabetes patients should avoid consuming high-fat meat. Ground beef, bologna, hot dogs, sausage, bacon and ribs are high-fat foods to avoid.

