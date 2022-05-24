Summer 2022: Food items to add in your daily diet to manage high blood pressure

Let's have a look at some options for your everyday diet to help you manage your blood pressure.
Weather can play a role in the development of particular health issues. Warm weather and high humidity are both risk factors for patients with high blood pressure and heart disease. According to studies, in the summer season, blood pressure can be impacted by the body's ability to release heat. It is critical to include foods in your diet that will assist you in controlling your blood pressure. Let's have a look at some options for your everyday diet to help you manage your blood pressure.
1. Banana
This potassium-rich fruit is easy to fit into your daily diet. One banana contains 1% of your daily calcium, 8% of your daily magnesium, and 12% of your daily potassium.
2. Yogurt
According to a study, women who ate five or more servings of yoghurt per week had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure than women who ate yoghurt just infrequently. Consume chilled yoghurt on a daily basis to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
3. Skimmed milk
Skimmed milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D, two minerals that help lower blood pressure effectively. Consuming one glass of skimmed milk every day can decrease blood pressure by up to one-third, according to the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.
4. Watermelon
According to a study released in the American Journal of Hypertension, watermelon helps lower blood pressure in obese adults both at rest and during stressful conditions.
5. Muskmelon
Muskmelon includes potassium, which is good for your blood pressure measurements. Muskmelon's high fibre and water content also play a role in blood pressure regulation.
6. Leafy green vegetables
The high blood pressure diet should include foods high in magnesium, potassium, and fibre. They must have a low salt content. Leafy greens, such as spinach, lettuce, and celery, are high in potassium and magnesium, which makes them a great option.
