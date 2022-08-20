Suffering from high cholesterol? Here are 5 ways to lower it naturally

There are several medications on the market today to lower cholesterol but you can still naturally lower high cholesterol levels, here’s how
The prevalence of high cholesterol, a chronic disease, is gradually growing in India. Good cholesterol and bad cholesterol are the two different forms of cholesterol. The blood has a high level of cholesterol, which causes the bad cholesterol to start rising quickly.
High Density Lipoprotein is a term for good cholesterol (HDL). It is said to be particularly advantageous for the production of new cells and blood flow. Bad cholesterol is referred to as low density lipoprotein (LDL). It is regarded as being highly harmful. Because it begins to build up in the blood cells, the flow of blood is slowed down or completely stopped, which can lead to heart disease or stroke. The blood cells that supply blood and oxygen to the heart are blocked by bad cholesterol.
If your cholesterol level is high in this case, it is crucial that you see a doctor. Although there are several medications on the market today to lower cholesterol, you can still naturally lower high cholesterol levels. Here’s how
1. Losing weight
The first step in lowering your cholesterol is to get rid of any excess weight or obesity. The cholesterol level will also be high as a result of the extra fat around the stomach, which might negatively impact your arteries and blood cells. It's critical to follow a healthy diet and drink lots of water if you want to reduce weight.
2. Healthy diet
It is quite simple to advise someone to adopt a healthy diet, but it might be challenging to do so. However, if you want to lower your cholesterol level, this is important for you. There are numerous methods available to us for lowering cholesterol levels.
You must also stop consuming packaged foods, too much salt, and too much sugar. Apples, kidney beans, oatmeal, and sprouts all aid in lowering blood cholesterol levels. Salmon, walnuts, and flaxseed are among the foods high in omega-3 fatty acids that are highly valued for supporting heart and blood vessel health.
3. Quit smoking
Quitting smoking will relieve the strain that smoking exerts on your heart and heart rate. Researchers have discovered that stopping smoking increases HDL cholesterol levels through enhancing lung and blood circulation.
According to research, a person's chance of developing heart disease is reduced by half after giving up smoking for a year. You can start by reducing the amount of cigarettes you now smoke.
4. Daily exercise
Engaging in more physical activity throughout the day is essential if you want to lower your cholesterol levels. You can exercise in any of your favourite activities, like dancing, walking, swimming, and cycling.
It's vital that you don't spend the majority of your time sitting down. Get up and go for a quick walk every 30 minutes. Exercise raises the blood's HDL level, which lowers the blood's LDL levels.
5. Limit alcohol consumption
Less alcohol consumption is advised. While drinking alcohol while having a good time with friends may sound great, doing so is detrimental to your health. You can drink alcohol occasionally, but if you drink too much alcohol every day, your body's cholesterol level will start to rise.
