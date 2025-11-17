Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection

4 . Hina Khan

Hina Khan, the popular TV actress, is currently battling stage-3 breast cancer and has been very open about her journey. Hina highlights that cancer patients deal with emotional issues like fear and uncertainty in addition to physical ones. Drawing strength from friends, family, and other survivors, she emphasises the value of mental toughness, optimism, and support. Hina urges everyone to put their health first, particularly women, by getting regular checkups and taking preventative action. By telling her story, she hopes to increase awareness, encourage bravery, and show that cancer is combatable with prompt care and willpower.