Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Nov 17, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
1.Sonali Bendre
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with high-grade cancer in 2018. She highlights how early detection increased the effectiveness of treatment and improved her chances of recovery. Sonali is now a vocal supporter of cancer awareness, urging people to schedule regular checkups and not put off receiving treatment.
2.Mahima Chaudhry
Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she had no signs or symptoms of breast cancer. It was only during a routine check-up that she learned about the disease. 'Cancer is something you can't recognise on your own,' she said. Tests are the only way to identify it early. Even when you feel well, Mahima's story emphasises the value of routine screenings.
3.Tahira Kashyap
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2018 and later faced a relapse. She has shared the difficulties and lessons she has learned along the way in a very candid manner. Tahira emphasises that awareness and support are crucial throughout the treatment process and exhorts people to take even minor health issues seriously.
4.Hina Khan
Hina Khan, the popular TV actress, is currently battling stage-3 breast cancer and has been very open about her journey. Hina highlights that cancer patients deal with emotional issues like fear and uncertainty in addition to physical ones. Drawing strength from friends, family, and other survivors, she emphasises the value of mental toughness, optimism, and support. Hina urges everyone to put their health first, particularly women, by getting regular checkups and taking preventative action. By telling her story, she hopes to increase awareness, encourage bravery, and show that cancer is combatable with prompt care and willpower.
5.Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal credits advice and encouragement from other survivors for helping her face her diagnosis with confidence. She urges patients to remain informed and supported throughout their journey and emphasises the significance of mental and emotional health in addition to medical treatment.
6.Lisa Ray
Lisa Ray battled multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, undergoing a stem-cell transplant as part of her treatment. She has talked about the physical and emotional difficulties she encountered, such as body-image problems and menopause brought on by chemotherapy. Lisa uses her experience to spread knowledge about cancer and give patients undergoing treatment hope.