Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night

Sleeping tips: Follow these tips which could help you improve the quality of your sleep.
Experts suggest that 7-8 hours of sleep is good for a person. Sleeping well is just important for your survival but it helps in regulating your mind and body efficiently.
However, in today's world, many of us face problems sleeping at night. Around 31 per cent of Indians sleep less than 7 hours. Sleeping better has amazing benefits for our mind and body and on the other hand lack of sleep can make you cranky, and foggy and lose focus and the surprising effects it may have on your sexual life, memory, health, appearance, or even on weight management.
If you face difficulty falling asleep, then you can follow these tips which could help you improve the quality of your sleep.
1. Unwind 30 minutes before sleep
Unwinding before going to bed can help a person get a better night’s sleep. Avoiding the use of screens before bed, such as televisions, mobile and tablets.
2. Sleep at a fixed time
Try to go to bed at a fixed time. Also, you should also wake up at a fixed time every day as a fluctuating sleep schedule will hamper your sleep consistency. The sleep-wake cycle occurs naturally in the human body.
You should make every effort to adhere to regular bedtimes and wake-up times, including on the weekends.
3. Drink warm milk
Before going to bed, having a glass of warm milk may help you sleep better. However, take it at least 30 minutes before going to bed. Milk promotes restful sleep. Haldi (turmeric) can also be added to the milk.
4. Avoid caffeine
A stimulant like caffeine can increase someone's energy and focus, which makes it more difficult to fall asleep and may also have an impact on the quality of one's sleep.
5. No nap
Naps are a good way to recharge yourself quickly, however, don't sleep for longer than 30 minutes. Also, it may be challenging to get to sleep at night if you frequently nap throughout the day. Also, avoid taking naps four hours before your designated bedtime.