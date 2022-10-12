Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night

Sleeping tips: Follow these tips which could help you improve the quality of your sleep.

Experts suggest that 7-8 hours of sleep is good for a person. Sleeping well is just important for your survival but it helps in regulating your mind and body efficiently.

However, in today's world, many of us face problems sleeping at night. Around 31 per cent of Indians sleep less than 7 hours. Sleeping better has amazing benefits for our mind and body and on the other hand lack of sleep can make you cranky, and foggy and lose focus and the surprising effects it may have on your sexual life, memory, health, appearance, or even on weight management.

If you face difficulty falling asleep, then you can follow these tips which could help you improve the quality of your sleep.