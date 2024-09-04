trendingPhotosDetail

Six side-effects of momos you should know

While we love chewing on momos filled with delicious vegetable or meat filling, it has also some serious side-effects that can negatively impact you overall body functioning.

1. Diabetes

1/6 Momos are made with maida manufactured with bleach and chemicals which can cause diabetes and obesity. Eating maida also results in high cholesterol levels, which can lead to the disturbance of cardiovascular functioning.

2. Issue of piles

2/6 Momos are often served with red chilli chutney, which can lead to bleeding haemorrhoids, resulting in piles. However, it should be consumed in moderation.

3. Gut problems

3/6 Due to its maida content and chilli dip, momos can lead to several gut problems. It imparts toxic ingredients into the body, so it is advisable to avoid eating too much of it.

4. Nervous disorder

4/6 Several reports have suggested that momos contain a subtance called monosodium glutamate, which can cause several issues like nervous disorder, chest pain and more.

5. Disturbs digestive health

5/6 Momos can wreak havoc on your digestive health due to its maida content. Eating excessively can lead to acidity, indigestion, bloating or acid reflux.

6. Cancer-causing chemicals