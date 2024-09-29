Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Are you often confused about what to eat, what not to eat and when to eat? Well, you are not alone as we all are surrounded by many myths around diet and nutrition which we should unfollow right away.
Some common myths revolving around everyday diet plans affect our health and well-being. Let's dive into those myths and facts which may help you improve your physical and mental fitness.
1. Eating meals every two hours
It's a common myth that one should have frequent meals every two hours. Rather, one should keep a note of one's calorie intake per day. Some people might fulfill their calorie needs by eating frequent meals, while several others need to have only three meals per day.
2. All fats are bad
Not all fats are bad for health. They play a significant role in nourishing our bodies. It is recommended to choose healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, milk etc and avoid unhealthy fats such as maida, sugary treats etc.
3. Carbs lead to weight gain
It is another common myth that carbohydrates lead to weight gain. Excessive consumption of carbs is unhealthy. However, healthy carbs such as whole grains, fruits etc provide energy to the body.
4. Low fat foods are good for health
Rather than choosing low fat foods, the focus should be on consuming healthy fats, which are important for hormone regulation and brain function.
5. Detox diets are a must
Your body does not necessarily require detox drinks. It is equiped with its own detoxification systems, liver and kidneys. Instead of detox drinks, try to consume healthy diet with plethora of vegetables, fruits and lots of water.
6. You need to avoid your favourite foods to lose weight
Cheat days are a must! It soothes your taste buds and makes you happy. What is important is that one should keep a count of the calorie intake. If you have a sweet tooth, you can go for dark chocolates instead of cakes or cookies.