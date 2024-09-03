Search icon
Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Bad eating habits and poor lifestyle can lead to increased cholesterol levels in the body, contributing to the risk of heart diseases.

  Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 03, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Bad eating habits and poor lifestyle can lead to increased cholesterol levels in the body, which adds to the risk of heart diseases. High cholesterol levels also disturb other bodily functions. Here are six breakfast rituals you should perform to prevent such risks. 

1. Avoid skipping breakfast

According to experts, breakfast is an important meal of the day. It keeps you energised throughout the day and boosts metabolism. If you have bad cholesterol levels, you should avoid skipping breakfast. 

2. Lemon water

Kickstart your day with a warm glass of lemon water. Due to its pectin fiber and vitamin C contents, lemon water reduces bad cholesterol levels in the body and promotes heart health. 

3. Portion control

While it is important to have breakfast everyday, one should also be mindful of the quantities one consumes. Avoid excess quantities in order to aid digestion and prevent bad cholesterol levels. 

4. Consume omega 3

Consuming omega 3 and healthy fats such as milk, dried nuts or seeds reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and promotes heart health. Fish and other sea foods, plant seeds and dried nuts are rich in omega 3. 

5. Green tea

Green tea consists of antioxidants that flushes out toxic substances from the body. It is also known to lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes. 

6. Avoid processed food

Processed or junk food contribute to high cholesterol levels, adding to the risk of heart diseases and other health issues. One should also avoid too much sugary foods. 

